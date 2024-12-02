Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Antetokounmpo (illness/knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo didn't practice Monday due to a stomach illness, but the aliment isn't listed on the injury report, as the MVP candidate is probable due to right patella tendinopathy. He missed a win over the Heat last week but returned Saturday and posted 42 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 38 minutes during a win over the Wizards.

