Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.

Despite getting three stitches in his right pinkie after Monday's contest, Antetokounmpo's only listed injury is his right patella tendinopathy. The superstar forward has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last 10 appearances, so it is unlikely he will operate on a minutes restriction if upgraded to available.