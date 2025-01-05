Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Expected to suit up for Monday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Toronto.
Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report through the early part of the season due to right patella tendinopathy, though he'll likely give it a go Monday. The superstar has played in three consecutive outings following a four-game absence due to back spasms and an illness, and in that three-game span, he has averaged 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals across 36.7 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now