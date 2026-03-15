Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Goes to locker room
Antetokounmpo went to the locker room at the start of the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pacers due to an apparent leg injury, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Antetokounmpo appeared to land awkwardly on his left leg while finishing a dunk attempt on Jay Huff late in the third quarter. He didn't go to the locker room immediately, but he eventually went back with trainers and will undergo further tests to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. If not, Antetokounmpo will finish with 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists over 23 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 14Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 105 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 105 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 105 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More