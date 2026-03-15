Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Goes to locker room

Antetokounmpo went to the locker room at the start of the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pacers due to an apparent leg injury, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Antetokounmpo appeared to land awkwardly on his left leg while finishing a dunk attempt on Jay Huff late in the third quarter. He didn't go to the locker room immediately, but he eventually went back with trainers and will undergo further tests to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. If not, Antetokounmpo will finish with 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists over 23 minutes.