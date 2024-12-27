Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Antetokounmpo (illness) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Antetokounmpo has missed three straight games and might be on the verge of missing Saturday's matchup against the Bulls on the road in Chicago as he continues to battle an illness. If Antetokounmpo doesn't play against the Bulls, veteran Bobby Portis will likely continue to see a bump in minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now