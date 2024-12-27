Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 27, 2024

Antetokounmpo (illness) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo has missed three straight games and might be on the verge of missing Saturday's matchup against the Bulls on the road in Chicago as he continues to battle an illness. If Antetokounmpo doesn't play against the Bulls, veteran Bobby Portis will likely continue to see a bump in minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
