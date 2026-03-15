Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Antetokounmpo (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo sat out Saturday's loss to Atlanta and is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest. He missed 15 straight games due to a right calf strain from Jan. 27 to March 1, but he suited up for five of Milwaukee's previous six contests before this current weekend back-to-back set, averaging 27.8 minutes a night. It's unclear if the superstar forward aggravated the injury or if the Bucks are being overly cautious after falling out of the Play-In picture.