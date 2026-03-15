Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Antetokounmpo (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo sat out Saturday's loss to Atlanta and is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest. He missed 15 straight games due to a right calf strain from Jan. 27 to March 1, but he suited up for five of Milwaukee's previous six contests before this current weekend back-to-back set, averaging 27.8 minutes a night. It's unclear if the superstar forward aggravated the injury or if the Bucks are being overly cautious after falling out of the Play-In picture.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 14
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 10
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago