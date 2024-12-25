Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 4:49pm

Antetokounmpo (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Antetokounmpo has missed two straight games due to back spasms. He was initially listed as doubtful for his first absence and was questionable before being ruled out Monday, so it's unclear how to judge his current destination. If Antetokounmpo sits again, Bobby Portis would likely be the primary beneficiary.

