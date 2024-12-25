Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Antetokounmpo (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Antetokounmpo has missed two straight games due to back spasms. He was initially listed as doubtful for his first absence and was questionable before being ruled out Monday, so it's unclear how to judge his current destination. If Antetokounmpo sits again, Bobby Portis would likely be the primary beneficiary.
