Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Injures hand in victory

Coach Doc Rivers said postgame that Antetokounmpo required stitches on his hand following Monday's 128-104 victory over Toronto, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. He finished the game with 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists and 12 rebounds across 29 minutes.

Rivers said that Antetokounmpo's ballhandling was impacted after he cut his hand on the rim during a block attempt in the first half. While the hand injury and Toronto's defense in the painted area limited the two-time MVP's scoring, it didn't stop him from racking up a season-high mark in assists. Antetokounmpo also logged his fourth triple-double of the season in the victory, and he continues to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis.