Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Late scratch Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Antetokounmpo won't play in Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to left calf soreness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was previously listed on the injury report with a knee issue, but it appears his calf tightened up during pregame warmups. The superstar forward will be replaced by Bobby Portis in the starting lineup. Antetokounmpo's next chance to play will come Friday at Atlanta.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
