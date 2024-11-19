Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely for Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (kneecap) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, though he hasn't missed a matchup since Nov. 4. While the two-time MVP is expected to play through the injury, Bobby Portis will likely draw the start if the superstar takes a turn for the worse.