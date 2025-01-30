Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 3:08pm

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

The Bucks continue to list Antetokounmpo on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, though he hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 28. The two-time MVP has delivered a dominant season thus far. Over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 32.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 63.2 percent from the field in 34.6 minutes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now