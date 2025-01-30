Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play Friday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

The Bucks continue to list Antetokounmpo on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, though he hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 28. The two-time MVP has delivered a dominant season thus far. Over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 32.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 63.2 percent from the field in 34.6 minutes per game.