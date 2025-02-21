Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play Friday

Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo made his return from a six-game absence due to the calf injury in Thursday's win over the Clippers, during which he tallied 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 24 minutes. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the superstar remains under a minutes restriction during the second night of a back-to-back set, meaning Jericho Sims and Taurean Prince (ankle) could continue to see a slight uptick in playing time.