Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play Monday vs. Utah
Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has managed to play through a lingering right knee injury, and unless he suffers a setback he should be given the green light for Monday's contest. The two-time MVP has averaged 29.0 points on 60.3 percent shooting, 13.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 blocks over 33.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
