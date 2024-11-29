Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play Saturday
Antetokounmpo (kneecap) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Antetokounmpo was able to practice Friday after missing Tuesday's win over Miami due to a left knee effusion. However, it seems as though the left knee effusion is no longer an issue, as the two-time MVP is once again listed with right patella tendinopathy. If things take a turn for the worse for the superstar forward, Bobby Portis and Andre Jackson will likely see an uptick in playing time Saturday.
