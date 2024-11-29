Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 1:40pm

Antetokounmpo (kneecap) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo was able to practice Friday after missing Tuesday's win over Miami due to a left knee effusion. However, it seems as though the left knee effusion is no longer an issue, as the two-time MVP is once again listed with right patella tendinopathy. If things take a turn for the worse for the superstar forward, Bobby Portis and Andre Jackson will likely see an uptick in playing time Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now