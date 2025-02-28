Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play Saturday
Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Dallas.
Antetokounmpo has played through a left calf strain in the Bucks' last five games, and it appears he is on track to play in a sixth straight game Saturday. The two-time MVP is coming off a dominant performance against the Nuggets on Thursday, during which he recorded 28 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 33 minutes.
