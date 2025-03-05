Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (calf) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After recording a triple-double in Tuesday's win against the Hawks, Antetokounmpo will likely be back on the floor Wednesday against Dallas. Over the last seven games, the superstar big man averaged 24.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 57.5 percent from the floor.