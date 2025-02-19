Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Listed as questionable
Antetokounmpo (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
After going through Wednesday's practice, Antetokounmpo will have a chance to end a six-game absence with a calf strain Thursday. If the superstar forward needs to miss another contest, Bobby Portis should continue to act as the direct beneficiary from a fantasy perspective. Over 11 games with Antetokounmpo unavailable this season, Portis has averaged 18.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 30.9 minutes.
