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Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Listed questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Antetokounmpo is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo put together a dominant final line in Sunday's win over the Pacers, but he's now being listed on the team's injury report with an ankle injury. Milwaukee should have a better idea of his availability for Tuesday closer to tipoff.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
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