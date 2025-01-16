Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Nabs another probable tag
Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Raptors.
Antetokounmpo continues to receive probable tags due to right patella tendinopathy but has suited up in each of Milwaukee's last nine outings. The superstar forward has averaged 34.4 minutes per contest over that span, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction against Toronto.
