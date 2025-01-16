Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Nabs another probable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 2:31pm

Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo continues to receive probable tags due to right patella tendinopathy but has suited up in each of Milwaukee's last nine outings. The superstar forward has averaged 34.4 minutes per contest over that span, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction against Toronto.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
