Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Not available Sunday

Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo's absence will extend to 11 games as the two-time MVP continues to rehab from a right calf strain that has kept him out of action since late January. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Heat, and while he recently said that he feels "100 percent" healthy, there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline for his return.