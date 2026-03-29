Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Not playing Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
It will be the seventh consecutive game that Antetokounmpo will miss due to a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. The two-time MVP expressed his desire to return to action this season, but those plans could change given that the Bucks have been officially eliminated from postseason contention. Antetokounmpo's next opportunity to play is Tuesday against Dallas, though he should be considered doubtful for that contest until Milwaukee provides a medical update for the superstar big man.
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