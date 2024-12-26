Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Now dealing with illness
Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Nets due to a non-COVID illness.
Antetokounmpo was initially deemed questionable due to back spasms that caused him to miss Milwaukee's previous two contests but is now dealing with an illness. Regardless, Bobby Portis should draw another start if the superstar forward is ultimately ruled out against Brooklyn.
