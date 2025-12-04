An MRI taken Wednesday night confirmed a right calf strain for Milwaukee's franchise player. The Bucks have ruled out any concerns with Antetokounmpo's Achilles, so the franchise will be able to breathe a bit following this news. If Antetokounmpo is able to return at the front end of this timetable, he would miss at least five games. However, it's likely that the team proceeds with extreme caution, given the nature of this injury and his murky future with the team. In the meantime, guys like Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims will have an opportunity to step up.