Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 9:59am

Antetokounmpo (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo remains without a clear target return date. Milwaukee's franchise player stated Feb. 16 that his calf felt 100 percent, so fantasy managers can operate under the assumption that he's day-to-day moving forward. However, he should be treated as doubtful until the team provides another update, as he's only been cleared for 3-on-3 action to this point.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
