Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ownership ponders his future

Bucks co-owners Wes Edens and Jimmy Haslam told ESPN in a joint 90-minute interview that they will decide the path to take with Antetokounmpo (knee) together.

"Giannis is going into the last year [of his contract]," Edens said, the team's controlling owner until April 2028. "So, one of two things will happen: Either he will be extended or he'll be traded." Milwaukee's franchise player is eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension on Oct. 1, but it's looking increasingly likely that these two sides are heading towards a split.