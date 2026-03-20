Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ownership ponders his future

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Bucks co-owners Wes Edens and Jimmy Haslam told ESPN in a joint 90-minute interview that they will decide the path to take with Antetokounmpo (knee) together.

"Giannis is going into the last year [of his contract]," Edens said, the team's controlling owner until April 2028. "So, one of two things will happen: Either he will be extended or he'll be traded." Milwaukee's franchise player is eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension on Oct. 1, but it's looking increasingly likely that these two sides are heading towards a split.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
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