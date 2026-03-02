Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Poised to return Monday

Antetokounmpo (calf) is officially listed as questionable but is expected to play Monday against the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After missing the past five weeks while recovering from his second right calf strain of the season, Antetokounmpo looks like he'll get the green light to play in the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set. The 26-33 Bucks currently sit three games behind the Hornets for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, but the return of Antetokounmpo should bolster Milwaukee's chances of securing a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Given how long Antetokounmpo has been sidelined, expect his minutes to be monitored carefully Monday, and perhaps over the next few contests thereafter.