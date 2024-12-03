Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Present at shootaround
Antetokounmpo (illness/knee) was present at Tuesday's morning shootaround, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo is still carrying a probable tag for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, and it appears that he will give it a go despite being under the weather. Antetokounmpo has been on fire recently, averaging 38.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists in his last four outings.
