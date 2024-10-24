Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game against the Bulls due to a right patella tendinitis.

Antetokounmpo finished Wednesday's 124-109 win over the 76ers with 25 points (8-11 FG, 9-16 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 31 minutes, and although he didn't show signs of being affected by the injury, the Bucks are going to be overly cautious with the star forward. Having said that, the probable tag suggests he's likely to play and handle his regular workload.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
