Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Monday's game against Boston.

Probable tags have been the norm for Antetokounmpo to open the season. Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so it will be interesting to see what type of workload he's able to handle. On Sunday against the Nets, Antetokounmpo had 22 points (7-11 FG, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes.