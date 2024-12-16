Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for NBA Cup Final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Thunder.

Antetokounmpo has regularly shown up on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, but it hasn't prevented him from playing and shouldn't sidelined him Tuesday. Across six regular-season games in December, Antetokounmpo has averaged 32.0 points on 63.1 percent shooting ,10.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 blocks over 35.3 minutes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
