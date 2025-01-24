Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Antetokounmpo (knee) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo has missed only six games this season for the Bucks, and it doesn't appear he'll miss Saturday's game against the Clippers. The superstar big man is having a career year with Milwaukee, averaging a career-high 31.3 points per game to go along with 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.

