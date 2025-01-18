Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for Sunday

Antetokounmpo (kneecap) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

The two-time NBA MVP has been a regular on injury reports this season while he manages right patella tendinopathy, but he's missed only six of the Bucks' first 40 games and looks on track to play Sunday. Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.4 points per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the floor in 34.8 minutes per contest.