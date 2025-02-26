Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for Thursday
Antetokounmpo is probable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to a left calf strain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
No real surprises here, as Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a calf strain for quite some time but has managed to play through it since the end of the All-Star break. Even though he might still have a minutes restriction, look for the star forward to handle something close to his regular workload if he gets the green light to suit up against Denver.
