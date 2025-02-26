Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Antetokounmpo is probable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to a left calf strain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

No real surprises here, as Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a calf strain for quite some time but has managed to play through it since the end of the All-Star break. Even though he might still have a minutes restriction, look for the star forward to handle something close to his regular workload if he gets the green light to suit up against Denver.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
