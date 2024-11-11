Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Toronto.

Antetokounmpo has been playing through a lingering right knee injury and is expected to do so again Tuesday, though it is the first half of a back-to-back set. Through the first nine games of the 2024-25 regular season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 34.8 minutes per game.