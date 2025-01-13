Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Antetokounmpo continues to pop up on the injury report with right patella tendinopathy, though he's expected to suit up for his eighth consecutive contest Tuesday. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 26.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 55.7 percent from the field in 34.2 minutes per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
