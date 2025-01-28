Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Probable tags have become the norm for Antetokounmpo, but there's always some concern for back-to-back sets in case the team is looking to get him some rest. For now, fantasy managers can pencil him into lineups. Antetokounmpo fared well during Monday's 125-110 victory over Utah, finishing with 35 points (16-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-10 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes.

