Antetokounmpo is probable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the 76ers due to right patella tendinitis.

Antetokounmpo continues to manage minor knee pain, but it's not supposed to stop him from suiting up, even if he's a mainstay on the injury report to start the campaign. With Damian Lillard in town last season, Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 6.5 assists across 73 regular-season appearances.