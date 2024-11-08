Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable Friday

Antetokounmpo (thigh) is probable for Friday's game versus the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo will likely play in the second day of a back-to-back set after Thursday's win over the Jazz, during which he contributed 31 points (11-21 FG, 9-12 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes. The superstar has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a right adductor strain and right patella tendinitis, though he has missed only one regular-season outing thus far. Through seven regular-season appearances, the two-time MVP has averaged 31.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks while shooting 61.7 percent from the field across 34.4 minutes per game.