Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo (thigh) is probable for Friday's game versus the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo will likely play in the second day of a back-to-back set after Thursday's win over the Jazz, during which he contributed 31 points (11-21 FG, 9-12 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes. The superstar has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a right adductor strain and right patella tendinitis, though he has missed only one regular-season outing thus far. Through seven regular-season appearances, the two-time MVP has averaged 31.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks while shooting 61.7 percent from the field across 34.4 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now