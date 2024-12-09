Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 3:20pm

Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Antetokounmpo has been a regular on the Bucks' injury report for the past two weeks due to right patella tendinopathy. He's been able to play through the issue, and there's no reason to believe that he'll be sidelined for Tuesday's contest. Over his last five games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over 35.2 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
