Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Questionable for Monday

Antetokounmpo is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right adductor strain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been playing through right patella tendinitis, but the adductor strain is a new issue, putting the two-time MVP's availability in danger. The Bucks are off to a slow start, sitting at 1-5, and they've already been playing without Khris Middleton (ankle), so any extended absence for Antetokounmpo would be a major blow.