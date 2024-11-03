Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Antetokounmpo is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right adductor strain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been playing through right patella tendinitis, but the adductor strain is a new issue, putting the two-time MVP's availability in danger. The Bucks are off to a slow start, sitting at 1-5, and they've already been playing without Khris Middleton (ankle), so any extended absence for Antetokounmpo would be a major blow.

