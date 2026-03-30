Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Remaining out Tuesday
Antetokounmpo (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Mavericks.
Antetokounmpo continues to sit out due to a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. The Bucks have failed to provide a timetable for the star forward's return, so he can be considered doubtful for Milwaukee's next game Wednesday in Houston until further notice.
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