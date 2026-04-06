Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Remains out for Tuesday
Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Antetokounmpo hasn't played since March 15 due to a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bucks hold him out for the team's final three regular-season games after Tuesday, and the superstar can be considered doubtful until Milwaukee offers an update on his status.
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