Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Remains out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Antetokounmpo hasn't played since March 15 due to a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bucks hold him out for the team's final three regular-season games after Tuesday, and the superstar can be considered doubtful until Milwaukee offers an update on his status.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
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