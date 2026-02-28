Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Remains out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 5:03pm

Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo has been ramping up his activity of late while he works his way back from the right calf strain that he sustained Jan. 23. After Antetokounmpo to 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 work last weekend, head coach Doc Rivers told Eric Nehm of The Athletic that the two-time league MVP was scheduled to take part in more team work Saturday. Though Antetokounmpo will miss a 15th straight game Sunday, he might have a shot at making it back in action for the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set Monday versus the Celtics in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
