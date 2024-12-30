Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Returns to practice

Antetokounmpo (illness) participated in Monday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like Antetokounmpo is set to return from a four-game absence against the Pacers on Tuesday. The Bucks haven't released their injury report yet, but coach Doc Rivers said he anticipates that Antetoukounmpo will play without any restrictions. Bobby Portis and Taurean Prince will likely lose a ton of fantasy appeal with this news.