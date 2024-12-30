Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Antetokounmpo (illness) participated in Monday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like Antetokounmpo is set to return from a four-game absence against the Pacers on Tuesday. The Bucks haven't released their injury report yet, but coach Doc Rivers said he anticipates that Antetoukounmpo will play without any restrictions. Bobby Portis and Taurean Prince will likely lose a ton of fantasy appeal with this news.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now