Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Antetokounmpo (back) won't play in Saturday's game against Washington.

Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday's contest due to back spasms, opening the door for Bobby Portis, Andre Jackson and Taurean Prince to see extended action. Antetokounmpo played 30 minutes in Friday's 23-point loss to the Cavaliers and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious. His next chance to play will come Monday at Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now