Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ruled out

Antetokounmpo (back) won't play in Saturday's game against Washington.

Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday's contest due to back spasms, opening the door for Bobby Portis, Andre Jackson and Taurean Prince to see extended action. Antetokounmpo played 30 minutes in Friday's 23-point loss to the Cavaliers and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious. His next chance to play will come Monday at Chicago.