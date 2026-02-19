Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Antetokounmpo will miss his 10th consecutive contest due to a right calf strain, though the superstar said Saturday that he feels "100 percent" healthy, so perhaps he'll return in the near future. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against Toronto. In the meantime, Jericho Sims, Ousmane Dieng and Bobby Portis are candidates for increased minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
