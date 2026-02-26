Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:12pm

Antetokounmpo is out for Friday's game against the Knicks with a right calf strain.

Head coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday that Antetokounmpo is inching towards his return to the floor, but that won't happen Friday. The All-Star forward's next chance to play comes Sunday in Chicago. Kyle Kuzma should continue to start at power forward and remains worth streaming in most fantasy leagues.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
