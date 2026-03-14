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Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Antetokounmpo (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Antetokounmpo will sit out the first half of the Bucks' back-to-back set as the team continues to manage his right calf injury. In his absence, Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims are expected to handle the bulk of the frontcourt minutes. Antetokounmpo's next chance to return will be Sunday's home matchup against the Pacers, and it's likely he suits up for it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
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