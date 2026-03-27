Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Antetokounmpo will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks have approached the superstar about shutting him down for the remainder of the campaign, though he wants to keep playing. Antetokounmpo should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Bucks offer an update on his status.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
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