Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ruled out versus Memphis
Antetokounmpo (Knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Memphis.
Antetokounmpo claims he's healthy enough to play. However, the Bucks have indicated that isn't the case, prompting a league investigation. Although Milwaukee can't make the playoffs, it appears there's a chance the multi-time All-Star could be back in the lineup before the end of the regular season. While Antetokounmpo is on the shelf, Pete Nance is expected to remain in the starting lineup.
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